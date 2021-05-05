Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.87 to $8.07 EPS.

GPN stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.50. 1,740,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,689. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.