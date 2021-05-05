Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.42 million.

Shares of GWR opened at C$20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Global Water Resources has a one year low of C$13.42 and a one year high of C$22.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.89 million and a PE ratio of 339.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.80%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

