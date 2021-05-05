Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,712,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter.

BUG opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.