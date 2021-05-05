GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,330.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $941,621.00 and approximately $2,330.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,055.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.39 or 0.06068501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.84 or 0.02357084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00629391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00163959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.27 or 0.00720824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00715507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.00502554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004881 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.