Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.890-1.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 460,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

