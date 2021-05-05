GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 19,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

