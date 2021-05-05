Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.