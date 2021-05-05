good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 target price on good natured Products and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

good natured Products stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.17. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

