Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

