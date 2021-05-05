GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRO opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

