GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.