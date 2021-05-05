Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,393,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,191,248.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,319 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

