Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.89 and last traded at $102.89. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.