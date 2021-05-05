Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be posting its 3/31/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

GTN.A opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

