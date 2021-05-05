Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 5,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,730. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

