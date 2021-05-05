Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.78. 10,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Bear Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

