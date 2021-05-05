Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GRBK stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

