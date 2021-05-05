Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 33,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

