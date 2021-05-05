Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in April

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRPBF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

