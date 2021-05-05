GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

