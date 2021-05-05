GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

