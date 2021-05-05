Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.