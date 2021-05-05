Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $21.97.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
