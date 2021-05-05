Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,640. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.