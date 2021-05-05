Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 88.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

