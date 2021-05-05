Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.78 million. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

