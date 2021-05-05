GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19,159.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 194.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 2,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

