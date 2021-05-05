GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,920. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

