GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,920. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.
In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
