GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $2,484,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

