GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,980. GWG has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of -0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

