GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFNL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,510,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.