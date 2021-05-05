GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

