GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,277 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

PCT stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

