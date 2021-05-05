GWM Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $105.60 and a one year high of $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

