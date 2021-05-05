GWM Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.