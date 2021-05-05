GWM Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

