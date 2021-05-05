Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,434.73

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,434.73 ($31.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,599 ($33.96). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,588 ($33.81), with a volume of 569,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

The company has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,472.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,435.29.

In related news, insider Dame Louise Makin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

