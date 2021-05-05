Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.37

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 487168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

