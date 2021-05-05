Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.66% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $117,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

