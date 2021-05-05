Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 72,900 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Xylem worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 10,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,924. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

