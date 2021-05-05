Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $173.23 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $173,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $319.33. 356,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. The company has a market capitalization of $909.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.