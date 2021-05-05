Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $88.12 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 369,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

