Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.30

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.