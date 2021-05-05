Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HAFC opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $660.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

