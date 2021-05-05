Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.61 ($192.48).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €152.25 ($179.12) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.33.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.