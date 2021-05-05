Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.62

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.62 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.45 ($0.83), with a volume of 71195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.56. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of £87.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.