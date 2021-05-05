Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.56

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.56 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 60.62 ($0.79). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 17,641 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

