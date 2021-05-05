Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,233 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $174.36. 27,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

