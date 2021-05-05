Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$752.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.07. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

