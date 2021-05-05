Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 109 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

