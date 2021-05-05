Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,908 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

